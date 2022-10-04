WENATCHEE — Chelan County District Court Judge Kyle Mott is stepping down from the bench in December to join a private law practice.
Mott, elected in 2018, cited family demands in a resignation letter sent Friday to the Chelan County Commission.
“A return to private practice will provide me with greater flexibility to participate in the day-to-day activities of my young and busy family, which is extremely important to me,” Mott wrote.
The commission is expected to appoint a replacement.
The announcement means the District Court will soon be led by two new judges. Two candidates, attorneys Allen Blackmon and Jon Volyn are campaigning to replace the retiring Judge Roy Fore.
Mott’s career pivot doesn’t begin until January and he intends to be available to his successor during December to aid the transition.
“The appointee will inherit a dedicated staff in both District Court and District Court Probation, and I am confident that he or she will be able to work with Judge Fore’s elected replacement to build upon the positive changes we made together over the past four years,” Mott wrote.
He did not rule out a return to a judicial position in the future “as I have found it to be both challenging and rewarding.”
Those interested in Mott's position must submit letters of interest and applications by 5 p.m. Oct. 28 to Chelan County Administrator Cathy Mulhall, the county said Monday in a news release. The commission will review potential appointees on Nov. 1 and select three finalists. Finalists will be interviewed Nov. 8 and an appointment will be made Nov. 14.
