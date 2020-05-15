Mount St. Helens: Wenatchee and NCW remember the historic eruption 40 years ago

Washington State Patrol trooper Ron Stacy explains road conditions to Ray Miller, Quincy, who came to Wenatchee on Sunday, May 18, 1980, to shop. He was stranded as the highway to Quincy was closed at Grant Road. "We got no place to go," he told the trooper.
Traffic was moving slowly on the Columbia River Bridge, now the George Sellar Bridge, on Sunday, May 18, 1980 after the eruption of Mount St. Helens. This photograph was taken about 2:30 p.m. when the ashfall was at its worst.
Masked for protection from Mount St. Helen's fallout, Reinholt Stickel of Wenatchee sweeps the sidewalk along Mission Street above his parking lot the Monday afternoon after the Sunday eruption of Mount St. Helens.
Barbara Fields with the Meridian, Idaho High School Varsity Choir, takes a nap at Pioneer Junior High School in Wenatchee Sunday, May 18, 2020 when Mount St. Helens erupted. The 132-voice choir was returning from a performance at a music festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, and was stranded in Wenatchee when the roads closed down. Many of the students were taken into local homes for the night, others planned to stay at the junior high school.
WENATCHEE — On March 20, 1980, Mount St. Helens, a volcano in southwest Washington, signaled it was waking up from a long sleep. A 4.2 earthquake was recorded. The mountain had awoken after 123 years.
That spring, rising magma pushed the volcano’s north flank outward 5 feet per day. On the morning of May 18 — 40 years ago this Monday — the mountain erupted with frightening force. Within three minutes, a blast traveling more than 300 mph leveled 230 square miles of forest.
Wenatchee middle school teacher Jeff Permin was 13, living with his family in Woodland, about 25 miles from Mount St. Helens. The house shook that morning, but the family thought it was an earthquake.
Not until grandma called did they learn the mountain had erupted.
“My dad turned to me and said, 'I guess the mountain erupted.' I went out on the deck and said, 'Uh oh.' There was a mushroom cloud in the sky that looked like a nuclear blast. I yelled for my dad. My dad said 'We’re toast,'” Permin remembers.
Permin said they were frantically packing, trying to decide if they should get out or if they would be safer in their house on the ridge. When they heard the rivers were flooding due to volcanic mudflows, the advice was to get to high ground.
Since they were already on high ground, Permin said they decided to stay.
“We watched the ash cloud but it went northeast. It never came towards us so we didn’t get any ash. The house shook all afternoon. By the end of the day, it was back to business, but on the other side of the mountain, everything had been wiped out,” Permin said.
World file photo Homemade masks are worn by people on Wenatchee Avenue on Sunday, May 18, 1980 when Mount St. Helens erupted.
The mountain sent a volcanic ash plume 80,000 feet into the sky. The dense ash cloud began drifting to the northeast. Former Wenatchee World reporter, Kimberlee Craig heard the loud explosion while she was fishing with her boyfriend, former World Sports Editor Nick Babcock, at Fish Lake.
By the time they pulled their boat to the shore, they heard people saying, the “mountain blew.”
“We saw an ominous haze filling the May 18th blue sky and heard the first stories on the car radio driving back to Wenatchee,” Craig said. “Nick and I drove straight to the newsroom. What followed, for me then the Ephrata-based Columbia Basin bureau chief, was weeks of covering the biggest story of my newspaper career.”
By this time, the dark plume had left a light dusting of ash in Leavenworth. The plume more directly hit Wenatchee, darkening the sky as it traveled east.
Craig was busy making phone calls to Grant County sources and pounding out stories.
“We worked nearly round the clock for a day or two. Then it was time for me to get my feet on the street in Grant County,” Craig said. “Late that week I met the World delivery truck in Moses Lake with the first newspapers to reach the area since the eruption. Carriers sold papers from the flatbed as I interviewed people crowding up.”
One photo Craig remembers well is a horse with a gas mask on. That photo appeared in The World, then moved on the Associated Press wire service. She remembers seeing her photo in the National Enquirer.
World Photo Editor Don Seabrook was a part-time darkroom technician at The World in 1980. He noticed the ash plume rising in the sky from his home in East Wenatchee. He was called into work to process film and make enlargements for Monday’s paper. At that time, reporters took their own photographs.
Seabrook took those photographs as they came into the office, making contact sheets so the editors could select images.
“I was going to Wenatchee Valley College, doing a little photography for the newspaper beyond my darkroom work and I remember being upset at being stuck in the darkroom while ash was enveloping our valley,” Seabrook said.
Linda Jensen was a 911 dispatcher at the time of the eruption. She was working out of the Wenatchee fire station on Chelan Avenue.
“At that time, it was getting dark in the middle of the day. I became very busy in a short time. Only one dispatcher on duty,” Jensen said via Facebook.
Suzanne (Koch) Anderson and her best friend Kelly (Standerford) Loveall were Pioneer Junior High seventh-graders at the time. The two 13-year-olds were headed to Entiat for the hydroplane races that day. As Suzanne’s mom drove, she quickly pulled over after passing Rocky Reach Dam.
“I remember the fear in her voice when she told us we were turning around and going back home. We were upset about that and complained and begged but she would have none of it,” Anderson said via email. “She told us she had looked in the rearview mirror and noticed the sky quickly turning dark and ominous and then she said ‘something’s wrong.’”
Anderson said because they had not turned on the radio or television that morning, they had no idea what had happened.
“I remember getting home and watching the daylight grow dark from the heavy ashfall. Kelly and I saw it as an adventure and decided it would be a fantastic idea to take a walk. My parents fitted us with my dad’s sawdust masks on our faces and Wonder Bread bags over our shoes and off we trudged to Lincoln Park,” Anderson said.
Christy Monnot remembers she was 16 and sunbathing on the boat dock at the Cougar Inn at Lake Wenatchee. She recalls it getting dark and wondering why.
The following conversation comes from NABUR, The Wenatchee World’s online discussion forum.
“It wasn't until the next day that my parents told me what happened. I remember they didn't want me to drive to school the remainder of that week because they were afraid the ash would affect my car. Always have been in awe of the unimaginable force of the eruption but also the beauty of all that power,” Monnot said via Facebook.
Lisa Black was 9, waiting outside for her grandma to pick her up for church when the ash started falling.
“It looked like the dirtiest snow I'd ever seen before. I yelled in the house to my mom that it was snowing. At the same time, she was on the phone with my other grandparents that lived over there and they were telling her about the mountain blowing. ... she made me go back in and I had to watch it from the window. It was absolutely crazy,” Black said via Facebook.
Angela Wells was only 5, walking with her uncle and cousin to her grandparents’ house when the ash started to fall.
“My uncle gave me his hat so the ash wouldn't get in my hair. I remember it like yesterday,” Wells said via Facebook.
The ash plume continued east, impacting Yakima, Moses Lake and Spokane as well as small towns in eastern Washington. The plume went across the United States in three days and around the world in 15 days.
Lahars — volcanic mudflows — filled rivers with rocks, sand, and mud, damaging 27 bridges and 200 homes. Fifty-seven died. The May 18 eruption was the most destructive volcanic event in U.S. history.