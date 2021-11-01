LEAVENWORTH — Drivers passing through Leavenworth this week may see some extra traffic as Amazon Studios film crews begin shooting scenes for a romantic comedy.

The film, “Somebody I Used to Know,” tells the story of a workaholic who returns to their hometown, leading them to question choices they have made throughout their life. Crews are shooting a portion of the film in Leavenworth.

Filming dates are between Wednesday and Friday, both downtown and in residential areas, according to a City of Leavenworth traffic notice. Timing of shoots is weather dependent.

Scene locations

  • Benton Street between Evans Street and Ski Hill Drive
  • Woodward Street between Benton Street and Whitman Street
  • Downtown gazebo, Front Street Park and area by the maypole
  • Post Office Saloon, Blewett Brewing Company, München Haus Bavarian Grill and Beer Garden and Rhein Haus Leavenworth
  • 9th Street between Front Street and Commercial Street
  • Edelweiss Weg alley

Drivers should anticipate 3-5 minute long stops by traffic controllers during filming, according to the notice. Crews will be filming from 1 p.m. to midnight.

