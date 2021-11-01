LEAVENWORTH — Drivers passing through Leavenworth this week may see some extra traffic as Amazon Studios film crews begin shooting scenes for a romantic comedy.
The film, “Somebody I Used to Know,” tells the story of a workaholic who returns to their hometown, leading them to question choices they have made throughout their life. Crews are shooting a portion of the film in Leavenworth.
Filming dates are between Wednesday and Friday, both downtown and in residential areas, according to a City of Leavenworth traffic notice. Timing of shoots is weather dependent.
Scene locations
Benton Street between Evans Street and Ski Hill Drive
Woodward Street between Benton Street and Whitman Street
Downtown gazebo, Front Street Park and area by the maypole
Post Office Saloon, Blewett Brewing Company, München Haus Bavarian Grill and Beer Garden and Rhein Haus Leavenworth
9th Street between Front Street and Commercial Street
Edelweiss Weg alley
Drivers should anticipate 3-5 minute long stops by traffic controllers during filming, according to the notice. Crews will be filming from 1 p.m. to midnight.
