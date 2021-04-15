WENATCHEE — The intersection of Easy Street and Highway 2/97 is scheduled for about a $5 million roundabout makeover in spring 2022.
The state Department of Transportation plans to transform the Olds Station intersection with the multi-lane roundabout. It's now regulated by a traffic lights.
It would be one-of-a-kind roundabout in the area, the others being single-lane, according to James Reynolds, the project's engineer with the North Central region of the state Department of Transportation.
The initial design on the roundabout project has been finalized, with the aim to improve traffic and reduce collisions, according to state Department of Transportation.
The roundabout also includes:
- More pullout lanes for buses
- An extension of the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail
- Shorter crosswalks
- A crossing over Easy Street on the south side of the intersection
The state Department of Transportation is inviting the public to a 4 p.m. April 28 online presentation about the project. Here’s the link to the meeting: wwrld.us/meet.
For details on the project, go to wwrld.us/roundaboutplan.