WENATCHEE — A trio of former apple warehouses in downtown Wenatchee could be redeveloped into an activity center with gymnastics, indoor batting cages, golf simulators and a sports bar.
Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioners last week approved an application from S.P.O.R.T Gymnastics to buy three connected buildings on the corner of Columbia Street and Orondo Avenue formerly owned by Lineage Logistics.
Before the sale is completed, a memorandum of understanding and a purchase-and-sale agreement will need to be drafted and approved, port authority CEO Jim Kuntz said Wednesday. That process could happen by the fall, but there's no estimate of when the facility could open. The company will then need to secure financing and a building permit before a sale is finalized.
“The proposal is very well thought out. It’s very detailed and we're cautiously optimistic we’ll be able to continue through the rest of the process,” he said.
The company has offered competitive and family-oriented gymnastics since 2001, according to a proposal filed with the port. It’s currently located in a building just down Columbia Street.
“S.P.O.R.T Gymnastics has a sterling reputation throughout North Central Washington,” read part of the proposal from the company. “After 20 years of teaching children in the Wenatchee Valley, S.P.O.R.T is ready now more than ever, to expand their space, their services and their capacity to reach even more children in the area.”
Owners Sue and Taryn Harris are partnering with Flint Hartwig, a local developer and owner of Eider Construction, on the project, according to the proposal. Hartwig's past projects include Bella Bistro, the Goodfellow Bros. headquarters and the Rhein Haus Building in Leavenworth.
The developers’ plans for the space include a 16,000-square-foot double-height “Adventure Zone” with slides, trampolines, ziplines and a foam pit.
Other proposed features include:
- A 9,000-square-foot gymnastics area
- Climbing walls
- Indoor batting cages
- Rentable party rooms
- Outdoor event terrace
- Fitness class space
- Simulator pods for virtual golf, soccer hockey, lacrosse basketball or football
- Public cafe or bar
The three connected buildings total 36,830 square feet and sit on 1.5 acres. The port owns eight other Lineage buildings on the southern side of Orondo Avenue which will likely be divided up and listed later this year. The port purchased the full campus last year for $4.5 million.
S.P.O.R.T Gymnastics have offered $2 million for the three northern buildings. The listing price was $2.1.
Several other parties expressed interest in the property, even before it was officially listed for sale in early May, but S.P.O.R.T Gymnastics was the only official applicant, Kuntz said.
“There seemed to be high interest, but I think COVID-19 impacted that a little,” he said. “... We think the $2 million offer is probably reasonable.”
The project construction cost is estimated to be around $12-14 million, according to port documents. The business would create 50-60 jobs with wages ranging from $13 to $29 an hour.
Kuntz said it will be a great fit if the sale goes through and the project comes to fruition.
“The design and this adaptive reuse plan they put together is terrific,” he said. “I think it’ll be a terrific addition to the downtown waterfront area.”