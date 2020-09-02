WENATCHEE — Workers on Wednesday removed a mural that has greeted visitors to Rocky Reach Dam since the early 1960s.
The Walter Graham artwork has hung in the lobby of the Rocky Reach Dam Discovery Center, which is undergoing renovation that is expected to be complete in spring 2021.
The mural will be kept in storage until the new headquarters for the Chelan County PUD is built in Olds Station where plans are in the works for its display.
The mural has been part of the visitor center since it opened.