WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Prosecutor filed second-degree murder charges Wednesday against two men in the Idaho Street homicide.
Shane Earl Hagen and Brendyn Cain Ripper are each charged in Chelan County Superior Court with second-degree murder, second-degree assault and intimidating a witness.
Detectives with the Wenatchee Police Department say Hagen and Ripper on Dec. 23 entered an apartment on the 600 block of Idaho Street and then shot and killed 36-year-old Jesus Manuel Garcia, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court.
A woman who was in the apartment when the shooting occurred told detectives she was smoking cigarettes with Garcia when she heard people storm into the building and say something to the effect of, “Come out! Where are you?” the affidavit said.
Garcia left her to confront the people and then she heard what sounded like a physical fight. She told detectives she saw a white male with a gun standing over Garcia and another man she later identified as Shane Earl Hagen standing nearby, the affidavit said. Then she heard three to five gunshots and closed the door.
She told detectives she looked again to see what happened and saw Hagen on the floor, grabbing himself as if injured, the affidavit said. She told detectives she fled through a window after he pointed a gun at her and told her to "Get over here.”
She told detectives she next heard Garcia calling out for her and that she re-entered through a bathroom window and then attempted to help Garcia outside, but couldn’t, the affidavit said. She called 911 and began dragging him toward the front of the home.
The shooting occurred about 3:20 p.m. Police would later recover a gun and brass knuckles near the living room.
A woman who lives at the apartment offered detectives another, slightly different, account. She told detectives she was away from her home with Hagen when she received a text message saying a man was going in and out of her apartment, the affidavit said.
She told detectives Hagen offered to accompany her to investigate. While in the Idaho Street apartment, she said she heard Hagen say “Is that a gun?” followed by a gunshot, the affidavit said.
The woman told detectives she left through a bathroom window and then circled around to the front of the apartment where she saw Hagen leaving with an obvious leg wound, assisted by two men she didn’t know, the affidavit said. Hagen was then taken to the hospital.
At 3:45 p.m., officers were notified of a gunshot victim was admitted to the hospital and responded under the suspicion that it was related to the Idaho Street shooting. Police spoke to Hagen in the emergency department where he was being treated for a gunshot wound to the calf, the affidavit said.
Hagen told officers he accidentally shot himself while shooting in No. 2 Canyon and that the people who drove him to the hospital didn’t remain at the hospital due to COVID-19 protocols, the affidavit said.
Capt. Edgar Reinfeld with Wenatchee police said Thursday it’s not clear how Hagen was shot.
Officers later obtained security footage from the hospital that showed Hagen arriving in a silver Dodge Ram.
The driver of the Ram and another woman who was at the scene, but not in the apartment, were also interviewed by police. Both told police that Ripper was at the apartment when the shooting occurred.
Surveillance footage from outside the apartment appears shows Hagen and Ripper at the scene before and after the shooting, the affidavit said.
In the affidavit, detectives said they don’t have direct evidence to show Ripper in possession of a gun, but believe there is enough evidence to show he’s the white male seen standing over Garcia by a witness.
Hagen and Ripper are being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on $1 million bail. Ripper is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 6 in Superior Court. Hagen’s arraignment is Jan. 11.