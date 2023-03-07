WATERVILLE — A Badger Mountain murder suspect has been determined competent to stand trial after undergoing a mental health evaluation.
Dalton Scott Potter, 27, of Wenatchee, has largely declined to interact or answer questions in Douglas County Superior Court since he was arrested Jan. 21. Potter is charged with 13 felonies, including first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree attempted murder.
Potter's defense attorney, Jesse Collins, filed a motion Feb. 8 in Superior Court, that requested a mental health evaluation. He noted Potter's unwillingness to participate in any conversations, along with information provided by prosecutors and Potter's Family, according to the motion.
At Tuesday's arraignment — the fourth in the matter — Potter once again did not reply to any questions from Douglas County Court Commissioner Philip Safar.
Collins called into question the results of Potter's mental health evaluation as "the doctor had little to no conversation with Mr. Potter," he said on Tuesday.
The evaluation was conducted by Jacqueline Means, a psychologist with the state Office of Forensic Mental Health Services. Potter did not participate in an interview with Means and their interaction lasted about five minutes, according to her report filed in Superior Court.
Means, however, wrote that "Mr. Potter currently possesses the capacity to understand the legal proceedings against him and the capacity to assist legal counsel."
She noted that the available data on Potter's mental health history is limited, in part, because of his time living outside the state. Means also spoke with Potter's father.
Collins believes an additional evaluation is in warranted.
"I think he needs to be evaluated by my own doctor, but I think at this point I’m comfortable having that be for diminished capacity as opposed to competency," Collins said.
Despite his qualms with the evaluation, Collins clarified that he was willing to co-sign an order that determined Potter was competent to stand trial.
Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney Gordon Edgar explained that the court needs information, such as medical records, family history and treatment records, to consider Potter's competency, and not just the "absence of information."
Edgar also said Collins can request his own doctor at any time to evaluate Potter.
Safar ultimately ruled that Potter was competent to stand trial but ordered a continuation of the arraignment to 1 p.m. March 14 to allow Collins to once again attempt to explain the charges levied against Potter, as well as his rights.
If Potter continues to remain silent, state law dictates that a not guilty plea will be entered and accepted by the court, Safar said.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office detectives believe on Jan. 21 Potter shot and killed Alyssa Ann Longwell, 37, of Kennewick, and then shot at a father and daughter who witnessed the shooting on the 1700 block of Badger Mountain Road, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court.
The father and daughter were traveling behind a Kia Soul allegedly driven by Potter. The Kia and gun were both registered to Longwell, who was the sole Kia passenger.
Potter is being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on $3 million bail.
Safar is currently presiding over the case, after Judge Brian Huber was disqualified by the prosecutor’s office and Court Commissioner Steve Clem, former Douglas County Prosecutor, recused himself due a possible conflict of interest.
