WENATCHEE — Upgrades are in the works to Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center’s sound and lighting systems and stage improvements such as a modern mounted projector and built-in multimedia equipment.
The museum will receive $275,000 in state funding, but the total cost of the project isn’t yet known.
Funding was included in a supplemental capital budget the Legislature approved in March. Construction was expected to start this summer, but will likely be delayed due to COVID-19.
The museum’s community space is used for events like meetings, forums, banquets and celebrations. The goal is to increase attendance at those events and provide a better experience for all, including those with hearing and/or visual impairments.
The project was identified in the museum’s strategic planning process as a priority, said Kristin Lodge, director of development and communications.
“It’s become pretty apparent, particularly as events are larger, that our sound system just really isn’t up to par and the space wasn’t designed for the use that it’s getting these days,” she said.
She said they’d also like to be able to dim the lights for PowerPoint presentations or videos, and to spotlight live performers.
The museum also plans to add new chairs and tables as well as a folding partition to help with acoustics.
“One of the challenges we have is when we have audiences that spill over into that featured exhibit space,” Lodge said. “Right now there’s no sound system there at all ... so what we’d like to do is expand the sound system to accommodate both rooms.”
State Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, and Rep. Keith Goehner, R-Dryden, sponsored the project with support from Rep. Mike Steele, R-Chelan.
“These improvements are going to help us continue to serve the needs of the community while expanding public access,” Executive Director Keni Sturgeon said in a news release.
Lodge said the museum is hoping to put locals to work on the project and has reached out to sound engineers and architects.