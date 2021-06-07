WENATCHEE – The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center has completed renovations to its Community Space and will be holding a ribbon cutting Tuesday. Workers first began museum renovations in late March.
The new upgrades include improvements to the sound system, lighting and acoustics, as well as new furnishings, a new, backstage green room and a ramp that is ADA accessible to the stage, according to a museum news release.
The state-approved Supplemental Capital Budget funded the renovations, according to the release.
Those interested in attending the 11:30 a.m. ribbon cutting can head over to the museum located on 127 S. Mission St.
The first event to be held in the renovated space is Community Q&A Session: Reimagining the Arts, scheduled for June 10 at 6 p.m. The Q&A is a hybrid event, with space for virtual and in-person attendees.
More details on events at the museum can be found at wenatcheevalleymuseum.org.