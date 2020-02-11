WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center will host a hands-on exploration of the heart for students.
Matters of the Heart will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the museum, 127 S. Mission St.
This educational program is designed for students age 9 and older. A team of medical professionals will work directly with students in a dissection lab set up in the museum.
In addition to the lab, participants will have an opportunity to make a heart valentine to take home. Admissions is $35 per person.
To register, call the museum at 888-6240 or visit wenatcheevalleymuseum.org. Space is limited. Pre-registration is required.
