LAKE WENATCHEE — A pair of lost mushroom pickers were found cold but healthy Friday after spending the night outdoors.
Rollie Schmitten, 77, was picking mushrooms with a friend in the Chiwawa River area when the two became separated Thursday afternoon, said Rich Magnussen with Chelan County Emergency Management.
Schmitten is chairman of the Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue Board.
His friend, Lisa Diederich, returned to an area with cell phone service and called Schmitten’s wife, who then alerted authorities, Magnussen said. After responders arrived, Diederich began searching for Schmitten on her own and also got lost.
Rescue workers searched for the two Chelan County residents until after midnight, Magnussen said. Diederich was found uninjured by a friend about 8 a.m. Friday.
Schmitten, who used branches to build a shelter near the river, was spotted by rescuers in a helicopter around noon, Magnussen. He was flown by helicopter to the Lake Wenatchee Recreation Club. Schmitten was also unharmed.
About 20 people aided in the search, including members of the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Chelan County Mountain Rescue, Chelan County Volunteer Search and Rescue, Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue and Cascade Ambulance.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.