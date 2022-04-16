LAKE WENATCHEE — A conservation group on Thursday transferred ownership of Nason Ridge to Chelan County.
The Western Rivers Conservancy transferred the 3,714-acre Lake Wenatchee property to the county after the conservancy purchased the land from Seattle-based timber company, Weyerhaeuser, in 2018.
“This project is an incredibly important win for the community and sets an example for the entire state of what it means to keep our forests standing, healthy and utilized,” said Curt Soper of the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust in a news release. “We’ve been working with the community for over two decades to conserve this property and support public access. We could not be more excited to see this prized forest, the very fabric of our community, forever protected.”
But to transfer ownership to Chelan County required the conservancy to raise $6 million to pay for the conveyance of the property tand to underwrite its stewardship as a community forest and public recreation area, the release said.
The conservancy and the land trust raised $1 million of private dollars and the remainder was pulled from several sources, including $3 million from the Washington State Community Forest Program.
Nason Ridge is used for year-round recreation and provides fish and wildlife habitat over two miles of Nason Creek. The property sits on both sides of the ridge and extends from Nason Creek to Lake Wenatchee.
