LEAVENWORTH — A hiker who suffered a knee injury was rescued from Snow Lake Trail Friday by a Navy helicopter from Whidbey Island.
The hiker, who was with two other people, slipped and injured their knee about 3.5 miles from the trailhead Friday morning, leaving them unable to walk, Chelan County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Chris Foreman said Saturday.
Based on their location, authorities called for assistance from a winch-capable helicopter. The sheriff's office can only use its helicopter for search and rescue calls if there's an adequate place to land.
The hiker was transported to the Leavenworth Fish Hatchery and transitioned to medical crews on the ground.