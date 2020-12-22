WENATCHEE — The Cashmere Community Market, a story walk trail in Leavenworth and a regional school nurse mentorship program are a few of the 13 health and wellness projects to receive a total of $485,000 in grant this month from the North Central Accountable Community of Health

The NCACH on Dec. 7 announced the recipients of its Coalitions for Health Improvement (CHI) Community Initiatives Funding, part of a statewide Medicaid Transformation initiative.

The projects include:

  • Link Transit’s train-the-trainer program for visually impaired bus riders: $6,000
  • Wenatchee River Institute’s interpretative StoryWalk® trail in Leavenworth: $6,285
  • A new farmer’s market serving Cashmere and the greater community: $50,000
  • Cascade Medical’s suicide prevention training and mental health screenings for Cascade School District students: $6,700
  • Integration of behavioral and primary care at Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho’s health centers in Wenatchee and Moses Lake: $35,000
  • Washington State University Extension — Douglas County for diabetes prevention programming: $25,000
  • National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Chelan-Douglas for peer support groups and education programs: $7,000
  • The Brave Warrior Project’s Parent to Parent program for families with neuro-diverse children: $24,994
  • Little Essentials Pantry Coalition’s expansion of its food and essentials pantries for community members in need: $5,210
  • The Hope Agency Youth and Family Services for youth programs to address social-emotional growth and resiliency skill development: $150,000
  • North Central Educational Service District’s mentorship program for school nurses throughout the region: $25,000
  • Family Services of Grant County for resiliency programming for children and their caregivers: $25,000
  • North Valley Hospital’s employment program for students interested in a career with the hospital: $50,000

To date, NCACH has invested $935,000 through the CHI Community Initiatives, with plans to invest another $900,000 in 2021.

Four other programs received $294,800 for community-based coordination efforts. Those include:

  • Upper Valley MEND: $75,000
  • Action Health Partners: $74,800
  • Communities in Schools of North Central Washington: $70,000
  • Foundation for Youth Resiliency and Engagement (FYRE): $75,000

North Central Accountable Community of Health’s mission is to advance whole-person health and health equity by unifying stakeholders, supporting collaboration and driving systemic change with particular attention to the social determinants of health.

For information, call Sahara Suval at 886-6441.

