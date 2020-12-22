WENATCHEE — The Cashmere Community Market, a story walk trail in Leavenworth and a regional school nurse mentorship program are a few of the 13 health and wellness projects to receive a total of $485,000 in grant this month from the North Central Accountable Community of Health
The NCACH on Dec. 7 announced the recipients of its Coalitions for Health Improvement (CHI) Community Initiatives Funding, part of a statewide Medicaid Transformation initiative.
The projects include:
- Link Transit’s train-the-trainer program for visually impaired bus riders: $6,000
- Wenatchee River Institute’s interpretative StoryWalk® trail in Leavenworth: $6,285
- A new farmer’s market serving Cashmere and the greater community: $50,000
- Cascade Medical’s suicide prevention training and mental health screenings for Cascade School District students: $6,700
- Integration of behavioral and primary care at Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho’s health centers in Wenatchee and Moses Lake: $35,000
- Washington State University Extension — Douglas County for diabetes prevention programming: $25,000
- National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Chelan-Douglas for peer support groups and education programs: $7,000
- The Brave Warrior Project’s Parent to Parent program for families with neuro-diverse children: $24,994
- Little Essentials Pantry Coalition’s expansion of its food and essentials pantries for community members in need: $5,210
- The Hope Agency Youth and Family Services for youth programs to address social-emotional growth and resiliency skill development: $150,000
- North Central Educational Service District’s mentorship program for school nurses throughout the region: $25,000
- Family Services of Grant County for resiliency programming for children and their caregivers: $25,000
- North Valley Hospital’s employment program for students interested in a career with the hospital: $50,000
To date, NCACH has invested $935,000 through the CHI Community Initiatives, with plans to invest another $900,000 in 2021.
Four other programs received $294,800 for community-based coordination efforts. Those include:
- Upper Valley MEND: $75,000
- Action Health Partners: $74,800
- Communities in Schools of North Central Washington: $70,000
- Foundation for Youth Resiliency and Engagement (FYRE): $75,000
North Central Accountable Community of Health’s mission is to advance whole-person health and health equity by unifying stakeholders, supporting collaboration and driving systemic change with particular attention to the social determinants of health.
For information, call Sahara Suval at 886-6441.