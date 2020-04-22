NCW — Local Democrats are almost ready to start selecting delegates to represent the 12th Legislative District.
Friday is the deadline for registering at waelectioncenter.com to run as a delegate for the district, which covers Chelan, Douglas and parts of Grant and Okanogan counties. Precinct committee officers will vote for delegates from Sunday through May 4.
Those selected will vote on the state party platform at the state convention June 12-14 in Tacoma and will also vote for delegates from their congressional district, who will then go onto the national convention Aug. 17-20 in Milwaukee.
Former Vice President Joe Biden took a slim lead over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in Washington’s March 10 Democratic presidential primary. Although Sanders has since suspended his campaign, both candidates met the 15% threshold for votes and were allocated delegates.
Steve Starr, chair of the Grant County Democrats, said the party still wants Sanders supporters involved.
“Even though Sanders isn’t going to get the nomination, his supporters can influence the direction that the Democratic Party goes,” Starr said. “The best example of that is now with COVID-19, Sanders’ vision of Medicare for all, a universal health care system, is being more and more vindicated every day. It’s really changed the debate about that issue.”
Legislative districts statewide will elect 1,400 delegates and 700 alternates. Nineteen delegates must come from the 12th Legislative District.
Electing delegates used to be an in-person process, but is now done online due to COVID-19.
Kirsten Williams, chair of the Okanogan County Democrats, said getting delegates from tribes is important because Native Americans are underrepresented in government.
“The (Colville Indian Reservation) is split north and south between the 12th and the 7th legislative districts, right through the reservation, and then it’s split east and west between the 4th and the 5th congressional districts,” Williams added. “Being a delegate is a great way to start fixing that issue.”
Alma Chacón represents the 8th Congressional District, which includes Chelan County and East Wenatchee, on the Washington State Democratic Party Executive Committee.
Chacón is also chair of the affirmative action committee for the 12th Legislative District Democrats. Groups they’re focusing on include racial minorities, members of the LGBTQ community, youth and people with disabilities, she said.
“Part of our state party’s platform is to honor the diversity in our society and to have that be reflected in our party,” she said. “The role of the affirmative action committee is really to encourage and get people of diverse backgrounds to run as delegates so there can be better representation at the state party. ... It takes work to motivate our people that, ‘Hey, your voice does matter. Let’s get involved and let’s make a difference.’”