WENATCHEE — The North Central Washington Equity Alliance will host a series of workshops in May and June to discuss marginalized communities and the outdoors, how to have a difficult conversation and ways for organizations to implement inclusion plans.
“Belonging in the Outdoors,” co-hosted by the equity alliance and TREAD, a local outdoors app, will discuss what people with disabilities, people of color, and other marginalized groups experience while recreating outdoors in North Central Washington, and what actions can be taken so all people feel welcomed and have access,” the alliance said in a news release.
The workshops will include film screening, speaker panel discussions and group breakout sessions.
The series will be hosted at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center:
May 11, 6 to 8 p.m.: Screening of the film, “Expedition Reclamation,” followed by a panel discussion with the film’s characters about what people of color experience in the outdoors in NCW.
June 8, 6 to 8 p.m.: Screening of the films, “Ascend” and “Elevated,” followed by a panel discussion about what people with disabilities experience in the outdoors in NCW
June 29, 6 to 8 p.m.: Screening of the films, “This Land” and “Here We Stand,” followed by the brainstorming of action steps, led by a moderator and facilitators.
The equity alliance and the Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center are offering a series of training sessions in May on “have difficult community conversations in face of polarizing issues that have divided communities and the nation as a whole,” the news release said.
“Difficult Community Conversations” will be hosted from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. on May 9, 11, 16, 18, and 23, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 25 at the Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center.
