WENATCHEE — The North Central Washington Equity Alliance will host a series of workshops in May and June to discuss marginalized communities and the outdoors, how to have a difficult conversation and ways for organizations to implement inclusion plans.

Edgar Salamanca, North Central Washington Equity Alliance president

“Belonging in the Outdoors,” co-hosted by the equity alliance and TREAD, a local outdoors app, will discuss what people with disabilities, people of color, and other marginalized groups experience while recreating outdoors in North Central Washington, and what actions can be taken so all people feel welcomed and have access,” the alliance said in a news release.



