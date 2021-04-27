Funding approved by state lawmakers included these NCW projects capital budget projects:
- $2.5 million for the city of Wenatchee Community Center
- $798,000 for NCW Libraries
- $3 million for Nason Ridge Community Forest
- $2.5 million for Lake Wenatchee pedestrian bridge
- $3.2 million for Wenatchee Valley College technical education
- $1 million for Rocky Reach Dam turbine hub
- $1.1 million for a new well for community of Peshastin
- $5.7 million for Chelan Municipal Airport extension
The State Operating Budget is $59.2 billion for 2021-2023. The operating budget funds the day-to-day operations of the state, including early learning, K-12 education, higher education, health and human services, criminal justice, natural resources, courts, and other areas.
A list of operating budget funding for NCW was not available.