NCW — The state has recognized seven North Central Washington school districts for education improvements.
The state Board of Education, the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction and the Educational Opportunity Gap Oversight and Accountability Committee helped identify which schools to award. The agencies collected data on growth, closing gaps and achievement.
Closing gaps is a measurement of progress for schools receiving support. Growth is a calculation of gains, taking into account various improvements such as math proficiency, graduation rate and attendance. Achievement measures high performance above the state average.
According to a press release from the North Central Educational Service District, the NCW schools recognized are:
- Quincy Middle School, closing gaps for all students
- Vale Elementary School (Cashmere), growth for English learners
- Methow Valley Elementary, closing gaps for one or more student groups at a targeted support school
- Orondo Elementary and Middle School, closing gaps for one or more student groups at a targeted support school
- George Elementary, closing gaps for one or more student groups at a targeted support school and growth for students identifying as Hispanic and students who qualify for the free and reduced-price lunch program
- Manson Middle School, closing gaps for one or more student groups at a targeted support school and growth for students who qualify for the free and reduced-price lunch program, students identifying as Hispanic and students identifying as white
- Waterville High School, growth for students identifying as Hispanic
- Brewster Middle School, growth for students who receive special education services
- Manson High School, growth for students who receive special education services
- Oroville Elementary, growth for students who receive special education services
- Okanogan High School, growth for students identifying with two or more races
- Columbia Elementary School (Wenatchee), growth for students who qualify for the free and reduced-price lunch program and students identifying as white
- Icicle River Middle School (Leavenworth), growth for students identifying as white
- Pioneer Elementary (Quincy), growth for students identifying as white
- Waterville Elementary, growth for students identifying as white