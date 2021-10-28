LEAVENWORTH — Where to park is a question many visitors and locals alike often face due Leavenworth's tourist popularity. It’s an issue the city is hoping to ease with a new parking space finder app.
The city’s partnership with the ParkMobile app now allows visitors to see which spaces are available by using sensors located under newly installed parking meters. The app only lets users pay and find spaces which are metered or in city parking lots, meaning not all parking areas near the city will be visible.
Leavenworth’s aim is to let visitors know where open spaces are rather than drive circles until they find a spot, said Christie Voos, a city spokeswoman.
Once parked, drivers can then pay directly on the app as well as pay to extend their parking time if needed.
Metered spaces can be reserved for up to three hours once parked, but the city still has yet to issue parking infractions for not paying at the meter.
The grace period for parking infractions may stop by the end of the week though, said Voos.
Working with the ParkMobile was done to make paying for parking “as easy as possible,” she said.
A total of 675 spaces will be viewable on the app.
Better than a comments section
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.