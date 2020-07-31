NCW — Want to hike some local trails but don’t know exactly where to go or how to get started?
Dharma Maps, a Winthrop-based map company, recently launched a smartphone app called TREAD Map that allows its users to navigate Central Washington trails and share their experiences, the company said Friday in a news release.
“The quality of the app, the trail system detail and the community interaction are second-to-none,” said Mat Lyons, TREAD executive director. “We like to call it ‘hyper local’ because it was developed and supported 100 percent by local talent and resources.”
TREAD — Trails Recreation Education Advocacy and Development — is a non-profit organization that advocates for outdoor recreation in the Wenatchee Valley and throughout Central Washington.
The app offers up-to-date information for several types of trail use and is designed to help users plan outings, share experiences, access and provide real-time trail conditions, connect with other trail enthusiasts and engage in conversation with land managers, the release said.
TREAD was built with extensive input from local land managers, the release said. It provides dozens of overlay options that allow users and land managers to customize information while gathering real-time information on trail conditions and recreation use.
For information on TREAD and the app, visit WVTREAD.org.