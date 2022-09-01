WENATCHEE — A fourth teen has been arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting in Wenatchee.
Investigators believe the 14-year-old East Wenatchee boy on Saturday was riding in a Honda Accord when two people inside the car fired at a 32-year-old man outside his home on South Mission Street, striking him once in the arm, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
The 14-year-old is suspected of helping hide guns used in the shooting, the affidavit said. He was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of accomplice to first-degree assault and accomplice to drive-by shooting.
Detectives say the group went to the 14-year-old’s home after the shooting and he instructed the alleged shooters to place their guns in his house, the affidavit.
The alleged shooters, 18-year-old Octavio M. Medina-Cuevas, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested Tuesday, and the alleged driver, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested Monday.
All three were arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting. The 17-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm because he is too young to possess a gun.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone