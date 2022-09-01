Purchase Access

WENATCHEE — A fourth teen has been arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting in Wenatchee.

Investigators believe the 14-year-old East Wenatchee boy on Saturday was riding in a Honda Accord when two people inside the car fired at a 32-year-old man outside his home on South Mission Street, striking him once in the arm, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.



Reporter

Pete O'Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World's wildfire coverage.

