WENATCHEE — After the latest legislative session, some changes are coming to how quickly a land use permit gets turned around, but Chelan County Community Development doesn't anticipate seeing their workflow disrupted.
Substitute Senate Bill 5290 passed the legislature April 20 and was awaiting a signature from Gov. Jay Inslee as of Tuesday.
The bill notably sets a limit by which a county community development department, for example, needs to complete permit processing. It also sets financial penalties for being late to process applications.
The bill states that processing for any permit that does not require a public notice — a boundary line adjustment, for example — needs to be completed within 45 business days.
Permit applications that require a public notice — like short plats or administrative determinations — need to be turned around within 70 business days.
The Chelan County code currently allows for 120 calendar days to process their permit applications. The bill changes the way time is measured by going from calendar days to business days, or five days each week except holidays.
Despite the change from 120 days to 70, the county really only loses about three weeks of time to process applications. But Walter said the department is already hitting those timelines.
"That's one of the things I started a year ago and staffing up with, with the planners sure and making sure that we are staffed adequately to be hitting our timelines," she said. "We're already be pretty good about hitting those timelines."
A new building official, Luis Gonzalez, begins work on Monday, Walter said. The department had been without a building official since Chris Young resigned in May 2022. Young's resignation notice did not cite a reason.
The building official is a "very important position," Walter said. They're tasked with ensuring all building and structures comply with code.
"We are building a team," Walter said. "I wasn't looking for somebody that was just passing through. He had a great long standing history at other entities. We're going to we're going to demonstrate to other counties how you do this successfully."
Permit applications like a conditional use permit that require a public notice along with a public hearing can take up to 120 days to process. But because of the change from calendar to business days, the actual amount time allowed to process applications is much longer: about two months.
"My goal is not to take advantage of that extension," Walter said. "Our goal is good customer service efficiencies. And making sure that we are moving these applications through as quickly and as efficiently as we can."
And as for the financial penalties, Walter said she's not worried about them because the department will not have to incur them.
"The public shouldn't see anything negative from the bill," she said. "We were already making strides to be more efficient and hitting timelines and making sure that our communication with the applicants is much better. They really shouldn't see any difference except for increased communication."
The bill does not take effect until Jan. 1, 2025, but Walter said the department will be incorporating the changes for the department as soon as possible.
In 2021, Chelan County received 1,021 permit applications.
