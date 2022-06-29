About VAERS, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Strengths and Limitations of VAERS Data

When evaluating VAERS data, it is important to understand the strengths and limitations.

Strengths

VAERS accepts reports from anyone. This also allows VAERS to act as an early warning system to detect rare adverse events.

VAERS collects information about the vaccine, the person vaccinated, and the adverse event. Scientist obtain follow-up information on serious reports.

All data (without identifying patient information) are publicly available.

Limitations

VAERS is a passive reporting system, meaning that reports about adverse events are not automatically collected. Instead someone who had or is aware of an adverse event following vaccination must file a report.

VAERS reports are submitted by anyone and sometimes lack details or contain errors.

VAERS data alone cannot determine if the vaccine caused the reported adverse event.

This specific limitation has caused confusion about the publicly available data, specifically regarding the number of reported deaths. In the past there have been instances where people misinterpreted reports of death following vaccination as death caused by the vaccines; that is a mistake.

VAERS accepts all reports of adverse events following vaccination without judging whether the vaccine caused the adverse health event. Some reports to VAERS might represent true vaccine reactions, and others might be coincidental adverse health events not related to vaccination at all.

Generally, a causal relationship cannot be established using information from VAERS reports alone.

The number of reports submitted to VAERS may increase in response to media attention and increased public awareness.

It is not possible to use VAERS data to calculate how often an adverse event occurs in a population.

Source: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

cdc.gov/vaccinesafety/ensuringsafety/monitoring/vaers/index.html