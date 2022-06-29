EAST WENATCHEE — The new 12-member Chelan-Douglas Health District convened Monday for its official, first meeting and one of its new members questioned the safety of COVID-19 vaccines.
Following a epidemiological presentation by Dr. James Wallace, interim Chelan-Douglas Health District officer, the new board members had some questions.
Bill Sullivan, one of the new board members, commented on the use of COVID-19 vaccines for infants. The state Department of Health last week approved the use of COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as six months.
Sullivan is the owner of a Wenatchee-based water and environmental firm, American Land and Water Consulting and a licensed hydrogeologist. He was one applicant who was selected among 34 to become a member of the board by county commissioners.
On a previous occasion back in October, Sullivan provided a public comment that included misinformation around the effectiveness of COVID-19 tests and vaccines. He said in October that thousands of deaths were attributed to COVID-19 vaccines.
He did so again at the Monday meeting as he questioned the safety of COVID-19 vaccines for children and infants and stated other common COVID myths.
He alleged that natural immunity “is proven to be several-fold superior to (COVID-19) vaccines.”
But, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 vaccinations provide a more predictable immune response than infection from the virus as the level of protection people may receive from “natural immunity” may vary.
And all COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States are safe and effective at preventing COVID-19, according to the CDC.
Long COVID also still poses a threat following COVID infection as health officials are still learning about the condition.
Sullivan also said that millions of adverse events connected to COVID-19 vaccines had been reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), a nationwide database used to detect early signs of unusual vaccine activity.
“And yet we’re going to endorse administering an experimental vaccine to this young and vulnerable population,” he said at Monday’s meeting. “I think it’s something that I would like to personally address... the risk versus reward of what it is we’re seeing rather than just continuing to play along with the mainstream media.”
But the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, for example, have both been fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration after undergoing careful review, testing and monitoring.
VAERS information alone is also non-scientific as anyone — healthcare providers, vaccine manufacturers and the public — can submit an adverse event into the system, said Elizabeth Matovinovic, a health district epidemiologist, back in December.
“VAERS is not designed to determine if a vaccine caused or contributed to an adverse event. A report to VAERS does not mean the vaccine caused the event,” according to the CDC website.
Dr. Katy Joslin, a pediatrician and medical director for pediatrics at Columbia Valley Community Health said Friday in an email that vaccinations for infants are safe and effective.
“We know that hundreds of children in this age group have died from this infection, thousands have had serious illness requiring hospitalization, and the majority of those children did not have underlying medical risk factors,” she said. “It is time to start protecting our youngest family members.”
Carin Smith, a board alternate and retired veterinarian, asked whether they would have an opportunity to address Sullivan’s points, as she and the other board members were not aware this discussion would be brought up.
“I’m concerned ... there may be some impression left with reporting of our meeting that might not reflect the board position or the complexity of the entirety of that subject,” she said.
Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay and chair of the board requested that the information Sullivan provided be distributed to the other board members for a possible discussion in the future, possibly next month.
None of the other board members directly responded to Sullivan’s comments at Monday’s meeting. Wallace said his information is different than what Sullivan presented and could discuss the points brought up.
No action was taken relating to Sullivan’s statements at Monday’s meeting.