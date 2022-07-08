New Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioner says airport key to economy

WENATCHEE — It’s been 20 years in the making.
“One of the first things I got into when I arrived was working on trying to make the airport viable,” said Richard DeRock. He was sworn in last week as Chelan County District 3 commissioner for the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority.
“That's been one of my passions as long as I’ve been here and primarily because it really is sort of the signature piece to keeping the economy healthy in our community,” he said. “It's really, really critical for the long-term economic health of the valley to have functioning commercial airports that have reasonable flights coming in. … Every study that's been done shows that, and so doing whatever we can to keep the airport functioning in that fashion is probably one of the best investments we can make in this region.”
DeRock was chosen for the seat after Rory Turner left the commission in April. Allen R. Steele of Manson also applied for the slot.
DeRock has about 42 years in public transit, and said he plans to retire next year as general manager of Link Transit, the public transit service in Chelan and Douglas counties.
He began driving buses part-time while getting his geology degree from the University of California, Davis. “The year I graduated was the year the oil industry completely imploded and there wasn't a job for geologists anywhere,” he said.
So as a certified auto mechanic and bus driver, he decided to stay in the transit industry. He said he was recruited by a private company to run transit systems in the Bay Area, as well as others before transferring to Southern California. There, he had a couple of contracts before becoming the first executive ever of Access Services, a paratransit agency in Southern California.
“I got responsibility to do the ADA paratransit, and actually, was appointed to the federal advisory committee that wrote the American Disabilities Act implementation regulations back in D.C.,” he said.
“And I put together a joint implementation plan for Los Angeles County that required the agreement of 66 cities and all the transit agencies in the county, and there were 44 transit agencies. And we got all of them to agree and created a new agency called Access Services.”
He said he came to Wenatchee 20 years ago, when he accepted the Link Transit CEO/general manager position and moved from the Los Angeles area.
“After 11 years, I decided I'd had enough of the big city and commuting four hours a day,” he said. “And while I loved what I was doing, I didn't like the other parts of it. I remember I told my wife that I had the most fun in my transit career when I was working in smaller towns, smaller communities. I really wanted to find a smaller community that gave me a sense of community, because that's something you didn't get in Los Angeles. … I really didn't know much about the area, but it sounded like exactly what I was looking for.”
He got in touch with the community immediately, he said, including joining the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club.
“I can see lots of places (where) I can make a difference,” he said. “One of the things I’ve liked about being here is that you could actually solve problems, and in Los Angeles all you did was just kind of move the pieces around the chess board. You never really solved anything.”
Some of those solutions are at Link Transit, he said, but some are in other areas, like Rotary.
He said his last day as district governor was Thursday, a decision made partly to free up time for his port position. He said his district governor slot is one of 530 worldwide, he said, and includes 57 clubs, with 2,500 members, stretching from Prosser to Clearwater, British Columbia. Four clubs are in the Wenatchee area.
One of the things Rotary does is an exchange program for kids, he said, which he immediately got involved with 20 years ago. He said he’s sent about 700 kids through the program that allows kids to experience another country for 11 months and live with three different families while there. He and his family, wife Robin Harrison-DeRock and two children, have hosted 17 kids from other countries, he said.
“It's been amazing, like a life-changing experience working with all the kids over the years,” he said.
Raising money is among the other many things DeRock said he’s done through Rotary. One of those fundraisers was last year, when Merritt, British Columbia, was stricken with wildfires.
“That little club in Merritt by themselves raised over $1 million to relieve the impacts of the fire, which was just astounding that a club of 20 people could do that,” he said. “It's pretty motivating for me. … There's a lot of times the Rotary Clubs are happy to raise eight or $9,000 dollars to do something.”
DeRock said Wenatchee is “on the cusp of interesting changes.”
“I mean, very positive; It could go sideways, too, but there's this dynamic of the way the economy’s developing that it could really develop in a very positive way, where it creates opportunities so that the kids don't have to leave the community to get jobs … so that, you know, the quality of life that people talk so much about here, can actually stay. They don't have to leave and come back, which so many have had to do. … and that's beginning to change, and I think the things that are leading to that are some of the stuff the port’s working on.”