WENATCHEE — Jose Blázquez, a Leavenworth resident originally from Spain, received an email last Wednesday from a contact in Venezuela asking about what was going on in America.
Unsure about what they meant, he turned on the television to see a crowd of pro-Trump supporters violently breaking into the U.S. Capitol.
He thought the images on the screen were a joke at first. Many of his contacts from all over Central and South America messaged him about the event, all of them in complete disbelief. None of them believed that something like that was actually possible in the United States, he said.
Blázquez remained glued to the television for the rest of the day. Nothing made sense to him.
“You don’t attack the people who are attempting to fix your problems,” he said in Spanish. “You go there to discuss, argue, and find solutions. One of the things you learn about this country is that you have the right to speak, not the right to fight with people.”
A reporter talked with four immigrants, including Blázquez, for their reactions to the riot at the Capitol. All of them have recently become U.S. citizens or are on the cusp of citizenship.
They were shocked and saddened. Some of them were ashamed but others confident that important American values would overcome.
Blázquez pointed to an event in 1954 when Puerto Rican nationalists Lolita Lebron and three others also attacked the Capitol. In that case, five U.S. representatives were injured and Lebron served 25 years prison. Will anyone involved in last week’s riot serve a similar sentence? Blázquez doesn’t think so.
Despite it all, nothing like this will
ever change what the United States is all about, Blázquez said.
“There will be countries that are better or worse but no country like the United States,” he said. “One thousand years will pass but the United States will always have the same values.”
Blázquez has been trying to start the path toward citizenship for 38 years, but he never had the time to do so because of his business. Now, after submitting his paperwork, he waits for his interview date on Feb. 4 to arrive.
Silvestre Sanchez, a Wenatchee resident originally from Mexico, became a citizen during the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Now that he is included as part of the American people, he said he does feel sadness and some shame over the violence at the Capitol.
“Doors and glass got destroyed. What is that but vandalism?” he said in Spanish.
Sanchez said the country needs to be careful about who is elected as leader. He thought that President Donald Trump was too racist ever since appearing as a candidate in 2016. As a new citizen, he voted for Joe Biden in last year’s election. Now he hopes to see a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants living in this country.
Elizabeth Morales wasn’t even in the country when last week’s riot began. She was born in Mexico and became a citizen on Feb. 6 of last year. In Mexico with her daughters, she watched, horrified, as the riot broke out at the Capitol. It made it feel unsafe to return to the United States, she said.
But Morales said she is still proud to be an American.
“The people who do these things are not OK.” Morales said in Spanish. “But for the rest of us, we know what we want and who we voted for, for peace and for something really worth changing. I’ll never be ashamed about that.”
Karla Cazarez-Arrez was raised in the United States almost her entire life but has been an American citizen for only a little over a week. She was sworn in on Jan. 8.
An Eastmont High School graduate and student at Wenatchee Valley College, Cazarez-Arrez imagined what would have happened if the Capitol Hill riot had occurred during the summer when many Black Lives Matter protests across the country were occuring. Things might have been worse, she said.
Comparing the two, one is about protecting people of color, the other is about trying to keep somebody in office who has been accused of many awful things, according to Cazarez-Arrez.
“Why do [people] want him to stay in office? He’s already been impeached twice,” she said.
At times like this, Cazarez-Arrez said she does feel ashamed to be an American. When she became a citizen last week, she always imagined herself crying of happiness. She is proud of her accomplishment, but the experience is different than she imagined.
“It was more like, ‘Oh, it happened. What now, what’s going to happen? America is the laughingstock of the world.’”