EAST WENATCHEE — All City Council seats are now filled.
The council on Tuesday appointed Sasha Sleiman to the position vacated by Jerrilea Crawford, who was elected mayor in November.
Sleiman, 32, ran for Eastmont School Board last year but was defeated by incumbent Cindy Wright.
“City Council meetings are something that I started coming to when I ran for the School Board, just kind of to understand how the city and the school district work together for my knowledge running for School Board,” she said. “Then I just got really interested in what they do, and when I saw that Mayor Crawford won the election, I figured there would be an open seat. So I’ve kind of just been keeping an eye on things.”
Sleiman will be sworn in at the March 3 council meeting and serve the remainder of Crawford’s term, which expires at the end of 2021. She said she plans to run for the position when it comes up for election.
She believes growth is the biggest issue the city is facing, especially when it comes to affordable housing.
“I think everybody’s mind’s on it,” she said. “I know my mind’s on it on a personal level. I moved back and was surprised to see how high rent prices are. I moved from Manhattan a little over a year ago, and I was paying the same prices in Manhattan that I would think to pay here. I think that’s kind of crazy. It’s a super complex issue. The city’s role in it is going to be complex. We need to be careful how we navigate that.”
Born and raised in East Wenatchee, Sleiman works in insurance verification for Confluence Health. She’s a member of the Wenatchee Central Lions, Women’s Service League and Sunnyslope Church.
She said her goal is “learning as much as I can as fast as I can,” especially since this won’t be a full term.
“I know it’s a complex role on the City Council,” she said. “There’s a lot of nuance they deal with, there’s a lot of very logistical things. ... It’s all very technical.”
Former Councilman Dennis Hendricks had also applied for the position.