A group begins their tour in the main lobby next to the medical and pharmacy desks of the new Columbia Valley Community Health East Wenatchee Clinic Wednesday. The building officially opens Monday and will expand the company's medical, dental, medical lab, pharmacy, and radiology services.
Brenda Eldridge, second right, lead radiology technician for Columbia Valley Community health, shares about the clinic's new digital and remote controlled X-ray machine during a group tour of the new CVCH East Wenatchee Clinic on Wednesday prior to the building's official opening on Monday.
A group begins their tour in the main lobby next to the medical and pharmacy desks of the new Columbia Valley Community Health East Wenatchee Clinic Wednesday. The building officially opens Monday and will expand the company's medical, dental, medical lab, pharmacy, and radiology services.
Brenda Eldridge, second right, lead radiology technician for Columbia Valley Community health, shares about the clinic's new digital and remote controlled X-ray machine during a group tour of the new CVCH East Wenatchee Clinic on Wednesday prior to the building's official opening on Monday.
EAST WENATCHEE — A new Columbia Valley Community Health clinic is set for its grand opening in less than a week, offering new medical, dental and behavioral health services.
CVCH's new clinic — a 29,000 square-foot center with 10 medical providers, two dentists, and two dental hygienists available — will open on Monday, according to a CVCH news release.
The new clinic is located at 900 Eastmont Ave. in East Wenatchee across from CVHC's primary care center. CVCH purchased the property in 2011 for about $884,000, according to the Douglas County Assessor's Office.
Work to build a behavioral health building next door for an additional 25 will begin soon. And while medical, dental and behavioral health services will be available opening day, their pharmacy isn't expected to be ready to open later this year.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone