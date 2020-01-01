WENATCHEE — David and Kami Summers celebrated New Year’s Eve like many couples — with a party.
“My brother and his family live on the west side, and they came over,” said David, 33. “Everybody started to get together, and within about an hour of my brother’s family getting there and them pulling out all the treats and snacks, I was like, ‘Let’s go.’”
The Leavenworth couple had already gone for a walk to speed up Kami’s labor, and they were now ready to head to Central Washington Hospital to welcome their third child — who also ended up being the Wenatchee Valley’s first baby of 2020.
Samuel Emerson was born at 3:47 a.m. Wednesday. He was 19 inches and three-quarters and weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces.
“Missed out on all the treats” at the party, said Kami, 31. “But we got the special treat.”
Samuel is in keeping with the biblical theme — his brothers are Elijah, 5, and Luke, 2 — and Emerson is after Kami’s brother, who passed away recently.
“It’s just a special experience all-around,” Kami said. “Having a new baby, it just brings a lot of hope and excitement and love. We’re really excited to have him join our family. It comes at a good time.”
David said he’s looking forward to cuddling with the newborn on the couch, and Kami said she’s eager to see how he interacts with Elijah and Luke.
“For our second, we were really hoping it was going to be a boy so that our oldest had a real good buddy,” she said. “That happened, and now we’re even more elated that we have another buddy for them to wrestle and play with, and run and jump.”
The older boys were still playing with their cousins by early Wednesday afternoon and hadn’t seen their new brother yet, but David’s mom and two sisters had visited.
“When we told them that he was the first (baby of the year), my mom started jumping up and down,” David said. “She was really excited.”
There are no other New Year’s babies in their families.
Kami said she was in labor for about 12 hours and they got to CWH about 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Samuel’s due date was Jan. 5, but they thought he might arrive two weeks early like his brothers did. Even at the hospital they thought he might be a 2019 baby.
“It’s a lot easier to remember 1-1-20 than 12-31-19,” Kami said. “I think Jan. 1 is a cool birthdate anyway, but to make it 2020 is even cooler.”