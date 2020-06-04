EAST WENATCHEE — Rick Johnson was sworn in this week as the chief of the East Wenatchee Police Department.
Johnson was sworn in Wednesday at a ceremony at East Wenatchee City Hall by Mayor Jerrilea Crawford. He replaces interim Chief Tom Robbins, who held the position for six months following the retirement of Randy Harrison. Harrison was chief for 26 years.
Johnson, formerly with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, was offered the position in April. He was one of 20 applicants for the position.
He began his law enforcement career with the Toppenish Police Department in 2001 before transferring to the Wenatchee Police Department in 2003. He later joined the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office and was promoted to chief of patrol in 2016.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Central Washington University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy. He has also attended West Point Model Leadership Training through the International Association of Chiefs of Police and was certified in middle management through the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission.