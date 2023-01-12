230105-newslocal-adrift 01.jpg
Buy Now

A Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife fish counting raft sits atop an ice flow, near the railroad bridge, hundreds of feet below a spot on the Wenatchee River where it was used last year. When the ice-covered river broke up with melting temperatures, it pulled the 2,200-pound anchor and raft downstream to its new resting spot.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

WENATCHEE — Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife’s new fish counting raft sits atop an ice flow, near the railroad bridge, hundreds of feet downstream from a spot on the Wenatchee River where its use began upon installation June 20.

When the ice-covered river broke up with melting temperatures, it pulled the 2,200-pound anchor and $250,000 raft downstream on Jan. 2 to its new resting spot, said Andrew Murdoch, WDFW science division manager for Eastern Washington. “It took a massive ice flow to move it,” he said.



Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Photo Editor

I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?