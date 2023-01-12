A Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife fish counting raft sits atop an ice flow, near the railroad bridge, hundreds of feet below a spot on the Wenatchee River where it was used last year. When the ice-covered river broke up with melting temperatures, it pulled the 2,200-pound anchor and raft downstream to its new resting spot.
WENATCHEE — Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife’s new fish counting raft sits atop an ice flow, near the railroad bridge, hundreds of feet downstream from a spot on the Wenatchee River where its use began upon installation June 20.
When the ice-covered river broke up with melting temperatures, it pulled the 2,200-pound anchor and $250,000 raft downstream on Jan. 2 to its new resting spot, said Andrew Murdoch, WDFW science division manager for Eastern Washington. “It took a massive ice flow to move it,” he said.
He said the raft became landlocked because of unusually low water flows in the river late last year, so it couldn’t be moved out of the river as planned before winter set in. “It was stuck,” he said. “We crossed our fingers.”
Murdoch says the raft received minimal damage when the ice flow took it downstream.
“It was built very well,” he said.
He thinks only one of the 12 antennae attached to the raft was damaged. When the water flow comes up in the spring, he said the WDFW expects to move it back into place. “It’s nice to know it can take a hit.”
He said the raft is very unique and the first of its kind. “We are very encouraged by the preliminary data — it detected a lot of fish,” he said.
