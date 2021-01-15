WENATCHEE — A new building official is coming in February and a new assistant director started in August, filling two key positions at Chelan County Community Development, which has had several open positions over the last year.
The department, which processes building permit requests and handles long-term planning projects across the county, has about eight of its 28 positions open, but the department is making progress, said Community Development Director Jim Brown, who started on the job in April. He said the new hires, combined with some restructuring and promotions are helping stabilize the department.
Last year, even being short-staffed, county planners processed 934 building permits, up from 888 in 2019, Brown said.
In addition to reviewing permit requests for new homes and commercial building projects, staff also review large land-use development proposals and assist the county commissioners in establishing zoning codes for uses ranging from marijuana growing operations to short-term rentals.
One of the department’s new hires is a building official, Chris Young, who will be starting on Feb. 8, Brown said. Young has 35 years of experience as a building official working in New York, Ohio, Washington and Arizona.
The county’s building official ensures the safety of all buildings and structures in the county through new construction code compliance, remodeling code compliance and abatement of dangerous buildings, according to Chelan County documents.
In August, the county also hired Catherine Lorbeer to fill the department’s assistant director position, a position that was eliminated several years ago. Lorbeer has 25 years of experience working in planning.
The county did not have an assistant director position in 2019 and previous directors had dissolved it to create two planning manager positions, Brown said.
“The managers were supposed to take up some of the administrative workload and for whatever reason it was poorly executed,” he said. “The bottom line was the department was in significant disarray.”
The assistant director is returning because county commissioners felt Community Development needed two executive leaders — one focused on management and the other with knowledge in planning.
“You need to be able to provide the support at the administrative level for decision making and direction that can only happen if you’re fully engaged,” Brown said.
Brown said Community Development still has some vacancies to fill, including an administrative supervisor to assist him and a senior planner position that would work on big projects.