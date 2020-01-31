LEAVENWORTH — Differences in opinion over managing finances led new Mayor Carl Florea to terminate City Administrator Joel Walinski, who’s held the position since 2010.
Florea said he met with Walinski about the decision in December. He said it wasn’t personal, but he felt it was time for a change and wanted to get the city focused on affordable housing.
“His strength is saving money, and I need to look at somebody who can now look at ways to work with me to create a funding stream to do the affordable housing and to get some spending,” Florea said, adding, “You want someone who’s not going to get you in trouble, definitely, so it’s not like I want somebody who’s going to be a spendthrift and get us in trouble financially. He definitely hasn’t done that. We’ve grown the reserves consistently while he’s been here, and we’re in good financial shape and we can weather storms. But now I just need somebody who can, maybe, loosen up just a little bit.”
Leavenworth has contracted with Issaquah-based recruitment agency Prothman to find a new city administrator.
Florea said it could take a few months to hire a replacement for Walinski, who is leaving at the end of February. He said he’ll likely rely on himself and other staff rather than hiring an interim city administrator.
“My first meeting with Mayor Florea, (he said) he wanted to go a different direction,” Walinski said. “I work at the pleasure of the mayor, and if that’s what he feels needs to be done for him to be successful and for the city to be successful, I understand that needs to be done.”
He acknowledged that he and Florea have different fiscal philosophies.
“I’m fiscally conservative because the dollars that are used to fund the city and operate the city are from the taxpayers,” Walinski said. “I feel a very high responsibility in terms of making sure those dollars are spent in the best interest of the taxpayers. … To me, that’s good public policy and public governance.”
Voters elected Florea Nov. 5 to replace Mayor Cheri Farivar, who did not seek a third term. Florea helped establish Upper Valley MEND, a nonprofit human-services organization, and its SHARE Community Land Trust.
Upper Valley MEND got approval in 2013 for Meadowlark, which would have been a 53-home neighborhood between Titus Road and Chumstick Highway. It would have included a mix of affordable and market-rate housing.
However, the organization halted the project because of rising construction costs and delays from unforeseen development challenges, according to a 2016 news release from the organization.
Florea said he believes the city could have been a stronger advocate of the project and gotten it moving more quickly. MEND still owns the land, he said, so it’s possible that it could still be used for housing.
“Nothing the size of Meadowlark had been done in Leavenworth, and so it felt risky, I think, to some of the city folks,” he said, adding, “It was a gift to provide affordable housing to the city, and you’ve got to figure out how to make that gift work.”
Walinski said the city conducted a sewer and water project, purchased rights-of-way and was awarded grant money to get the project going. He believes a changing economy had a lot to do with its failure, but he believes a similar project could possibly work in the future.
He said he’s enjoyed his time as city administrator.
“When I got here, the city had some financial constraints on it,” he said. “Let’s just say we saw a lot of red on the budget. I think today, through the guidance both of the City Council and the previous mayors, the city’s in pretty good financial shape. That has a lot to do with how the city moved forward with a number of different projects, but it also has to do with the economy in general since 2010.”