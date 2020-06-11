WENATCHEE — Wenatchee has new community members — giant, blue birds. They hide behind cars, under porches and along streets. These new winged friends are a part of mural by local artist Marlin Peterson.
He has been painting an assortment of migratory birds in and along streets by Kiwanis Methow Park. For some, Peterson’s birds might act as a metaphor — they flow in and out of regions, just like many in the Wenatchee Valley community.
The words on his mural read: “These birds are migrants, every year they fly from Wenatchee to Mexico and Beyond.”
If you get up close to the painting, it looks like abstract colors, but from further away people can see detailed nuances, he said. Sometimes Peterson would step away to see if his mural “still works” from a distance, then head back and keep painting.
Peterson hopes the mural gives people an opportunity to appreciate the different kinds of bills, feathers, lifestyles and habitats birds have. It has been really fun to paint, he added.
Peterson has created two other murals in Wenatchee. One of them is of salmon in Centennial Park and another is of bears foraging north of town. He also teaches a mural class at Wenatchee Valley College.
Funding for the mural came out of a $100,000 grant that the National Endowment for the Arts gave to The Trust for Public Lands. According to a TPL news release, part of the grant is aimed at creating community-generated art.
Before painting, Peterson went door-to-door with the Parque Padrinos, a South Wenatchee group helping involve locals in the park’s growth. They explained the project, asked for suggestions and permission to paint on private retaining walls.
Peterson started his first mock-ups of the project last spring and began by painting birds on nearby retaining walls. The mural features ducks, raptors and hummingbirds, along with many other feathered creatures.
Before painting, Peterson considered the color palette suggested from local residents. He wanted to keep things simple, and decided to stick with only two colors, blues and reds.
The last stop and largest segment for Peterson to paint were the walls of the park restroom.
Most people love the bright colors, instead of a plain white bathroom wall, he said. The walls were just grey cement or white before.
The final result is the brightest mural Peterson has painted. Part of his inspiration comes from an interest in birds as well as being formally trained in science illustration.
“I really appreciate the anatomy of things,” he said. Not a lot of people take the time, he said, to stop and appreciate birds.
The painting should be finished in about a week, after putting on an anti-graffiti coat, he said.