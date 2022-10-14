WENATCHEE — Artist Sara Hasslinger is close to wrapping up work on a downtown Wenatchee mural on the 50-foot by 16-foot wall that sits between Mela on the left and The Antique Mall of Wenatchee on the right.

Hasslinger’s design of the Miss Veedol airplane flying a banner that spells out “Wenatchee” as it flies over the valley was selected by the Wenatchee Downtown Association’s Design Committee from three submitted after a request for proposals was issued in May. Hasslinger said Friday that she hopes to finish the project early next week.



Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Photo Editor

I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?