Installer Joss Paddock, left, and artist Sara Hasslinger hang 4-foot by 8-foot painted panels over a previous mural along Wenatchee Avenue on Tuesday. Hasslinger says she painted the murals two units at a time at a remote site then she and Paddock began putting them up. When finished next week, the picture will be the Miss Veedol airplane flying a banner spelling out "Wenatchee."
WENATCHEE — Artist Sara Hasslinger is close to wrapping up work on a downtown Wenatchee mural on the 50-foot by 16-foot wall that sits between Mela on the left and The Antique Mall of Wenatchee on the right.
Hasslinger’s design of the Miss Veedol airplane flying a banner that spells out “Wenatchee” as it flies over the valley was selected by the Wenatchee Downtown Association’s Design Committee from three submitted after a request for proposals was issued in May. Hasslinger said Friday that she hopes to finish the project early next week.
The committee was looking for a design that was timeless, local, a reference to the past and representing a diverse community.
“The Design Committee and board looked at all three and determined it was the right path to go for downtown,” WDA Executive Director Linda Haglund said. “It connects to place. People like to take a picture of where they are. This does a great job of saying that, along with the elements inside the letters.”
The WDA is paying for the $10,000 project from donations through the Main Street Tax Credit Incentive Program.
Miss Veedol was the first airplane to fly non-stop across the Pacific Ocean in 1931. It was piloted by Clyde Pangborn and Hugh Herndon, starting in Misawa, Japan, and belly landing at Fancher Field near East Wenatchee. A replica of the plane, built by the Spirit of Wenatchee, makes guest appearances periodically in the skies above Wenatchee.
Hasslinger created the colorful mural on 24 4-foot by 8-foot panels, painting two panels at a time off-site.
The mural’s location fronts a mostly vacant lot owned by Debbie and Jay Bartram, who own The Antique Mall. A previous mural on the wall depicted several storefronts.
“They gave permission to redo the mural,” Haglund said. “Someday they will reimagine the space directly behind the mural and it will move to that space.”
World staff writer Nevonne McDaniels and features editor Marco Martinez contributed to this report.
