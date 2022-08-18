EAST WENATCHEE — Nineteen residential lots may soon be on the market off N.W. Columbia Avenue near the Edgewater Condominiums after the Douglas County Hearing examiner reviews a plat application this afternoon.
James and Brenna Mott are proposing to turn their 6.25 acres at 2599 N.W. Columbia Ave. into 19 lots for residential uses, according to county documents. The proposed lot sizes range from approximately 5,738 to 19,090 square feet.
The Motts purchased the property in March 2021 for $710,000. Currently, one house is located on the property.
It is not clear whether the existing house will remain after the parcel is subdivided. Other single-family dwellings surround the parcel, according to county documents.
The proposal includes construction of a road into the parcel, which will be built to allow parking on one side only, according to the Douglas County Transportation and Land Services staff report.
County staff issued a determination of nonsignificance on the project in March, meaning the proposal will not likely have a significant adverse environmental impact.
The topography of the site is varied but is relatively flat, according to county staff's report.
The applicant will be required to have a site-specific stormwater plan submitted prior to construction, as well as a Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan, according to the county staff report.
The Douglas County Hearing Examiner has scheduled a public hearing concerning this application among others at 1:30 p.m. today to consider whether to approve the project.
