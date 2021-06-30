CASHMERE — A Russian-based company that purchased the Aplets and Cotlets brand is eyeing expansion and diversification of the product in Cashmere.
KDV USA is a subsidiary of KDV Group, a multinational food and snack company, KDV USA CEO Mark Kipnis said. Kipnis is based in New York. The KDV USA branch was created in October, 2020 and Cashmere will be its first factory location in the United States.
The company decided to buy Liberty Orchards — the longtime makers of Aplets and Cotlets — because they believe the fruity treat is a high quality product with a rich history and potential for diversification, he said. Also, the snack company does not have any other products like Aplets and Cotlets.
“We don’t have anything similar to that, so it is going to be a completely new product within our line of products,” Kipnis said. “They also liked the taste and the long history they have and the popularity amongst many Americans on the west coast.”
The company is considering expanding the production site in Cashmere to produce some of its other products, he said. It could mean more jobs for the residents of Cashmere. Liberty Orchard employed 25 to 30 people year-round and about 70 more seasonally, said Greg Taylor, Liberty Orchard's former president.
In the future, the company may look to update Aplets and Cotlets for changing markets and to meet customer demands, Kipnis said. In particular, customers are getting more health conscious and concerned about sugar consumption.
“People are looking for more healthy products,” he said. “We would like to extend a line of products without sugar.”
The traditional Aplets and Cotlets product will always remain, but the company may consider adding additional lines or expanding production to include new varieties, Kipnis said.
The company would also like to expand into untapped markets in the United States and maybe abroad, he said. Aplets and Cotlets are well known in the Western United States, but not as much in the Eastern United States.
“First of all we need to address American markets,” Kipnis said. “Right now it is not as widely sold as it can be.”
To aid in that endeavor, the company plans to open a distribution center in New Jersey eventually, he said.
Liberty Orchard's former president Taylor said they feel great about the sale to KDV USA. The company’s goals was to keep the business in Cashmere, keep their employees employed and continue their brand and recipes.
“We got all of those things with KDV USA,” Taylor said, “So we’re really delighted.”
Taylor also believes the free sample tours will continue into the future.
“It’s like living in New York and not going to the Empire State Building,” he said. “It’s one of those things you’ve got to do, but a lot of people who are locals haven’t actually come to the factory and taken the tour and had free samples.”