EAST WENATCHEE — A pump track is coming to Eastmont Community Park.
It’ll just take a little longer than expected after Monday’s stay-at-home order by Gov. Jay Inslee.
“We don’t know when the project will be done,” organizer Travis Hornby said by phone Tuesday morning. “After all this passes and calms down and we can safely interact, we’ll be asking the community to help us get the project back on track.”
Hornby and a few volunteer members of the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance broke ground March 16. Early projections were for an April 15 opening, but with last week’s state-wide shutdown, Hornby was unable to recruit enough volunteers needed to help with all the hand shoveling.
His team was still able to move dirt — using two mini-excavators — and get the initial configuration set up over the past week, taking every precaution available. Hand sanitizer and wet-wipes were given to each volunteer, and tools were washed in a bleach solution after every work day. But all of that was put on hold Tuesday as Hornby says he’ll comply with Inslee’s mandate.
“We’ll be out of here Wednesday,” he said. “We’re packing up and putting this thing on pause. Hopefully all this passes and everyone is able to recover from it. It’s unfortunate, but (staying home) is the best thing for the community.”
Once this does eventually pass, Hornby said he plans to reach out to the community in hopes of gathering 20 to 25 volunteers to help shovel gravel and asphalt on site.
“It’s going to take large work parties,” Hornby said.
But once it’s finished, Hornby said the pump track will be a “great asset to the park and the community.”
“It’ll be open for most of the year and won’t be covered in snow since the Valley doesn’t get as much snow as Leavenworth. And great for the youth in our valley to have another option right here in Wenatchee-East Wenatchee,” he said. “It’s extremely popular and we could have competition between different youth groups in the upper and lower valley.”