ORONDO — Douglas County is processing an application for a resort and 64-room hotel, the Rocky Pond Resort & Event Center, outside Orondo near the Rocky Pond Winery.
A conditional use permit application was submitted to Douglas County June 20 by Rocky Pond Hospitality Ventures LLC.
The owner of the parcel is David Dufenhorst, who owns Rocky Pond Hospitality Ventures LLC and is co-owner of Double D Vineyards LLC, which was formed in 2012, with his wife, Michelle Dufenhorst. They are also co-owners of the Rocky Pond Estate Winery.
The project includes the construction of a main lodge, restaurant, meeting center, fitness area, pool, spa and more. The project fits in one 34.72 parcel about 12 miles north of Orondo, along the Columbia River near Highway 97.
In total, the buildings described in this application include up to 80,000 square feet of construction, according to Douglas County documents.
The intent is to begin development immediately once a conditional use permit is granted, according to a document submitted by the applicant.
Some of the existing vineyards will be removed to make way for the resort developments, parking and access, according to county documents.
A new roundabout would be built connected to Edgewater Drive along with a secondary roadway to connect to the resort hotel, homes and other properties, according to the applicant’s traffic study.
An additional guest house and several more individual housing units are to be platted and permitted separately on about 20 acres of adjoining land, according to the applicant’s project narrative.
According to the applicant, the piece of the resort in this application would have approximately 116 full- and part-time jobs totaling $7 million in annual payroll and contribute approximately $400,000 in additional property tax revenue upon build out.
Douglas County Transportation and Land Services department issued a determination of non-significance, meaning the proposal will not likely have a significant adverse environmental impact.
Recent environmental investigations did not reveal any traces of lead and arsenic, according to the applicant. But the state Department of Ecology has yet to comment as of Friday.
The application is currently in the comment period. State and local agencies, along with the public have have until 5 p.m. Aug. 19 to submit comments.
As part of Double D Vineyards LLC, Dufenhorst is applying for an update to another conditional use permit for three, adjacent parcels he owns, a total of about 34 additional acres.
The amendment would increase the allowable developable square footage to 12,000 square feet to accommodate an event center, bridal “green room” and other small structures, according to county documents.
This application for an amendment to an existing conditional use permit will have a public hearing before the Douglas County Hearing Examiner on Aug. 18.