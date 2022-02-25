Maya Anderson with Lifeline Ambulance finishes telling a driver who showed up at the COVID-19 testing site at Town Toyota Center in January that they don't have information about vaccines. The testing site recently announced a new schedule.
WENATCHEE — The schedule and services at the Town Toyota Center COVID-19 testing site will change next week.
The site, operated by the Chelan-Douglas Health District, will be open for testing from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines on Fridays only starting March 4.
First, second and booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available to everyone ages 2 and older only on Fridays. Pre-registration is not required.
COVID-19 testing at the Town Toyota Center site also no longer requires pre-registration and asymptomatic people who believe they have been exposed to COVID-19 can now get tested.
