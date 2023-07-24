NCW — Wenatchee and surrounding cities of similar size could soon see an influx of housing.

A new state law going into effect Sunday could supersede local rules and allow duplexes on all lots in cities with between 25,000 and 75,000 people, like Wenatchee. The law also allows fourplexes on all lots if at least one of the units is marketed as “affordable.”

Daspletosaurus_torosus_steveoc_flipped.jpg

Daspletosaurus torosus, known as Suciasaurus rex, was named Washington's state dinosaur by state legislators.


