NCW — Wenatchee and surrounding cities of similar size could soon see an influx of housing.
A new state law going into effect Sunday could supersede local rules and allow duplexes on all lots in cities with between 25,000 and 75,000 people, like Wenatchee. The law also allows fourplexes on all lots if at least one of the units is marketed as “affordable.”
“In order to meet the goal of 1,000,000 new homes by 2044, and enhanced quality of life and environmental protection, innovative housing policies will need to be adopted,” House Bill 1110 reads.
The legislation is one of several new laws that will officially take effect on Sunday in the state.
New protections for some runaway youth
A new law, which allows host homes to house youth without parental permission if a youth is seeking or receiving protected health care service will go into effect on Sunday.
Shelters, other services, and private citizens must still report the location of the child to law enforcement at least one every eight hours once they determine the youth is away from home without permission, though “a shelter for runaway or homeless youth does not need to contact the youth’s parents if there is a compelling reason not to, which includes a youth seeking protected health services.”
According to the bill “host homes do not need parent or legal guardian authorization if there is a compelling reason not to contact the parent or guardian,” which includes the youth “seeking placement in a host home to receive protected health care services.”
As defined in the law, protective health services include “gender affirming treatment” and “reproductive health care services.”
New hazing penalties
The Washington State Legislature strengthened penalties for hazing from a misdemeanor to a gross misdemeanor, which can rise to a felony if there is serious bodily harm, according to the Associated Press.
“This will improve accountability for those who organize hazing rituals at fraternities and sororities and establish a new and much needed culture where students understand that hazing is absolutely unacceptable,” Gov. Jay Inslee said when signing the bill.
The bill, known as “Sam Martinez Stop Hazing Law,” is in recognition of a Washington State University freshman who died of alcohol poisoning after a hazing incident.
A state dinosaur
On Sunday the state will officially have a state dinosaur, the Suciasaurus rex. A partial fossil of the dinosaur was found in 2012 in the San Juan Islands, though the exact origin of the dinosaur is unknown due to the movement of the tectonic plates.
“Theropods are bipedal carnivorous dinosaurs that include Tyrannosaurus and Velociraptor,” the legislation reads. “While scientists are unsure exactly what type of theropod the fossil belongs to, evidence suggests it may be a species similar to Daspletosaurus. The dinosaur has been nicknamed Suciasaurus rex.”
