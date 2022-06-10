CASHMERE — Chelan County's largest project, the West Cashmere Bridge, is just about ready for public use. They're just waiting for the right weather.
The county aims to open the nearly $27 million bridge on Tuesday but — if the weather improves enough to complete road striping — will open it up Monday, said Jill FitzSimmons, Chelan County spokesperson.
The National Weather Service forecasts a 40% chance of rain showers on Monday and a partly cloudy day on Tuesday.
The county is asking the public to stay off the bridge until it opens.
The bridge's contractor says pedestrians, bicyclists and even motorists have been trying to cross the bridge while crews are working, according to the Chelan County Public Works department.
