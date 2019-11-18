This is a preview of the Weekly Wrap, an email newsletter sent every Friday evening. To receive a fully interactive version of this newsletter delivered to your inbox every week, sign up here.
School board member resigns:
The Wenatchee School Board has another unexpected vacancy.
Sarah Knox announced Tuesday night she has moved out of town to accept a job in Seattle, requiring her to resign from the post she has held for the past two years. Read here
Full timeline:
Here's an interactive look at the school board's major news events over the past two years. Read here
A red, white and blue parade for Veteran's Day
John Bush was a cook in the U.S. Navy from 1970-74 and served aboard submarines.
He came to the parade to honor fellow veterans.
“I wanted to pay my respect to them and the ones that are still in,” Bush said.
He was one of hundreds who gathered in Wenatchee on Monday to commemorate the 100th Veteran's Day. Read here
Photo gallery: Port commissioners tour their new downtown property
Port of Chelan County Commissioners toured the Lineage Logistics south campus on Tuesday. The port on Nov. 5 approved the purchase of the campus for $4.5 million.
After the sale closes, the port plans to subdivide and sell the buildings back to private developers.
Work begins on new downtown Wenatchee fire station
Crews broke ground Oct. 1 on what will be a 16,000-square-foot station on Wenatchee Avenue next to Joe's Log Cabin for Chelan County Fire District 1 . Read here
Douglas County hesitates to subsidize hazardous waste building
Douglas County residents will not be able to use a new hazardous waste collection site in Chelan County for at least six months. Read here
More than a dozen cars prowled in Cashmere
Authorities are seeking help identifying suspects involved in a string of vehicle prowls in Cashmere. Read here
Wenatchee's Allison Williams is finalist for Moses Lake city manager job
Williams has been the executive services director for the City of Wenatchee since 2005, serving as the mayor’s chief of staff. Read here
The week in GO! Arts and entertainment
There are 76 children in this fall’s Stage Kids Washington musical — along with “76 Trombones.”
“It’s just a classic that all ages will enjoy,” McCormick said. “I think that’s another reason people should come, because it’s an entertaining show regardless of what age you are.”
“The Music Man” runs Nov. 20-24 at the Numerica Performing Arts Center.
One good thing to end the week right
The contents of John Zucker’s booth at the Entiat Holiday Bazaar looked like they belonged in Santa Claus’ workshop.
He said each of the larger toys, which he sells for around $100, take him up to 200 hours to make, but each year he gives one for free to a child who shows interest. Read here
