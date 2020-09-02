WENATCHEE — A 23-year-old Sumner man was sentenced to nine months in jail for stabbing a man who kissed his mother.
Peyton Mitchell Baalaer pleaded guilty Jan. 27 in Chelan County Superior Court to second-degree assault but sentencing was delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Judge Travis Brandt on Wednesday sentenced him to nine months in jail and ordered him not to contact the victim for 10 years.
Baalaer was accused of stabbing the 21-year-old victim seven times in April 2018 following a confrontation that began after he saw the victim hugging and kissing Baalaer’s mother after they left a Wenatchee bar, investigators wrote in a probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court.
The wounds were about 3 centimeters deep and police speculated that the victim’s heavy jacket likely stopped the knife from penetrating further. Baalaer left the scene and wasn’t arrested until October 2018 by Sumner Police on a warrant for the assault.
In addition to time served at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center, Baalaer will spend 18 months in community custody.