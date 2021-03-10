EAST WENATCHEE — Nine additional people have died from COVID-19 in Chelan County after the Chelan-Douglas Health District compared its data to statistics kept by the state.
The health district identified nine additional deaths in Chelan County when looking at state Department of Health data, said Veronica Farias, Chelan-Douglas Health District spokesperson.
The additional deaths occurred between October 2020 and January 2021:
- Three women in their 70s
- Two women in their 80s
- A man in his 70s
- Three men in their 80s
It brings the total numbers of deaths in Chelan County to 55, according to a health district news release. Deaths in other counties in North Central Washington include:
- Grant County: 115
- Okanogan County: 34
- Douglas County: 19
The state classifies a COVID-19 death as occurring when a person is COVID-19 positive and did not die from homicide, suicide or an accident, according to the news release. The death certificate must also include COVID-19-like terms, such as respiratory distress, pneumonia, respiratory failure or others.
Meanwhile, the rate of COVID-19 infection in Chelan and Douglas counties continues to drop. The health district is reporting that the two counties now have a 117.7 positive case rate per 100,000 people over a two-week period as of Wednesday. It is down from 134.3 person rate last week.
The dropping rates don't have any impact on businesses, though. Last month, Gov. Jay Inslee paused the Roadmap to Recovery plan. All counties in Washington state will remain in Phase 2 for the time being and no plans for a Phase 3 have been issued.
In addition to the dropping COVID-19 rates, Central Washington Hospital only has four people hospitalized, according to health district data.
Long-term adult care centers in Chelan County had three positive cases of COVID-19 among residents and three among staff between Feb. 16 and March 1, according to health district data. Douglas County has had no new positive cases.