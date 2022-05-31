WENATCHEE — The earth-moving project at the end of No. 1 Canyon Road stopped May 20 after Chelan County filed a lawsuit in Chelan County Superior Court over the violation of a stop-work order.
The county sued May 18 when project work continued despite a May 3 stop-work order from the county, according to court documents.
Tyler W. Chambers, who owns about 66 acres in the No. 1 Canyon Road area, had been moving earth for some time before the stop-work order was issued, attracting the concerns of neighbors and commissioners.
Chambers declined to comment on Tuesday. County officials have also declined to comment.
A "stipulation and agreed order" signed May 20 between the county and Chamber's lawyer, Aaron Harris, requires that all earth-moving work and excavation immediately stop. The order is in effect until further order from the court.
A motion for injunctive relief has been set for June 10, according to court documents.
The county stop-work order was issued as the project is located within a critical area — like wetland areas, frequently flooded areas, geologic hazard areas, fish and wildlife conservation areas and critical aquifer recharge areas — and requires a critical areas report which has not been submitted.
According to county code, if the property is within or adjacent to a critical area, a report including how the project will alter the existing habitat is required.
No. 1 Canyon has a history of heavy runoff, debris and mud flows. The Chelan County Flood Control Zone District has built debris basins in the canyon.
The property also lies within sensitive habitat areas for golden eagle, spotted owl and mule deer, according to an affidavit from Bruce Anderson, Chelan County Code Enforcement Deputy.
Anderson also said in his affidavit that Chambers told him via telephone that he would not stop work. On three separate occasions — May 10, 12 and 17 —Anderson also saw the earth-moving work, according to his affidavit.
