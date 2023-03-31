WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney will not file criminal against the three Wenatchee police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old East Wenatchee man on the steps of a church last May.
Alexander J. White was killed May 7 by Wenatchee police officers who responded to the Living Hope Community Church after they received reports that White was firing a gun into the church at the corner of Chelan Avenue and Palouse Street.
Prosecutor Robert Sealby announced the decision Friday in a report and said use of force by officers Corey Fuller, Brian Hewitt and Aly Mustain was "necessary and performed in good faith."
The special investigation unit, or SIU, comprises the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, East Wenatchee Police Department, Wenatchee Police Department, and Washington State Patrol.
The Wenatchee Police Department did not participate in the SIU investigation but conducted a separate, administrative investigation to learn whether the officers violated department policy during the shooting.
The department found Fuller, Hewitt and Mustain did not violate department duty and they returned to duty about a month after the shooting.
White was not a member of the church, according to Living Hope pastor Jeremy Peyton. The beige and red brick building still bares the scars of the shooting.
The investigation into the June 4 fatal shooting of Zachary C. Rutherford, 32, of Jackson, California by Wenatchee police officers was sent to the prosecutor’s office in November. Sealby has not announced his decision in the case.
