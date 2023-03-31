This is a developing story and will be updated.

WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney will not file criminal against the three Wenatchee police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old East Wenatchee man on the steps of a church last May.



Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

World News Editor

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University and served in the Marines Corps. He previously covered public safety and led The World's wildfire coverage.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?