220607-newslocal-westerndeath 02.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

City of East Wenatchee police set up police tape on Western Avenue near Canal Crossings Townhomes after a fatal police shooting June 4, 2022.

 World photo/Loren Benoit

WENATCHEE — Four Wenatchee police officers who shot and killed a man last year on Western Avenue will not face criminal charges.

Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Sealby on Friday announced the decision not to pursue criminal charges against Cpl. Seth Buhler and officers Jeff Ward, Stephanie Valencia and Andrew Wilson in connection with the fatal shooting of Zachary Charles Rutherford.



World News Editor

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University and served in the Marines Corps. He previously covered public safety and led The World's wildfire coverage.

