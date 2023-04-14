“Based on my review, I conclude that the use of deadly force by Corporal Buhler, and Officers Ward, Valencia, and Wilson was necessary and performed in good faith,” Sealby wrote.
Rutherford, a 32-year-old resident of Jackson, California, was killed June 4 after a confrontation with police on Western Avenue. Rutherford reportedly continued to approach officers with a knife after they shot him with rubber bullets and a Taser.
The investigation into the police shooting was led by the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit. Their investigation was completed in November and submitted to Sealby for review.
Immediately following the shooting, Buhler, Ward, Valencia and Wilson were placed on administrative leave, a standard procedure. They returned to duty in August after an internal investigation by the Wenatchee Police Department — separate from the SIU investigation — found the officers did not violate department policy during the shooting.
The shooting was the second in less than a month for the department. Alexander White, 36, of East Wenatchee, was killed after a confrontation with police May 7 outside the Living Hope Community Church. The three officers who fired at White were cleared of wrongdoing by Sealby on April 3.
Confrontation
Police came into contact with Rutherford after three separate 911 calls on June 4 involved a male later identified as Rutherford.
At 7:18 a.m., Rutherford reportedly attempted to break into an apartment at 608-½ S. Wenatchee Ave.
Residents of 411 Castleview Place called 911 at 3:45 p.m. to report a man attempting to break into their home.
When confronted by the homeowner, Rutherford reportedly pulled out a folding knife and asked the homeowner if he had a gun. When asked why, he told the homeowner, “Because I want to get shot. Shoot me,” Sealby wrote.
Another person called 911 at 4:11 p.m. to report a man peeking into the windows of a townhome at 205 S. Western Ave.
Officers arrived and saw Rutherford at 4:14 p.m. “quickly approaching them with an open knife in his hand,” Sealby wrote. Officers shot Rutherford after “repeated” de-escalation attempts, including verbal commands and less-lethal tactics.
Buhler shot Rutherford with three 40mm less-lethal rounds and then shot him with a Taser, Sealby wrote. A 40mm round is a rubber/sponge projectile with a density similar to a racquetball.
The Taser was ineffective because only one of two prongs struck Rutherford. Both must connect to pass an electrical current through the body.
The officers fired a total of seven rounds with their firearms at 4:15 p.m. and all struck Rutherford, Sealby wrote. Ward, Valencia and Buhler fired twice, and Wilson fired once.
Officers attempted CPR, but Rutherford was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sealby found that Buhler, Ward, Valencia and Wilson “did not act either recklessly or negligently in dealing with Mr. Rutherford” and that they “did not act with malice” and they instead acted “out of fear” for their own physical safety and safety of others.
Based on his review, Sealby found “no basis” to pursue criminal charges against the officers.
