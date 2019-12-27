NCW — There will be no service for Waste Management customers in Chelan and Douglas counties and municipalities on New Year's Day.
Garbage will be picked up a day later than usual. The Wenatchee Transfer Station will also be closed for the holiday.
For year-round holiday schedules and other information, visit wmnorthwest.com and select your service area from the dropdown menu.
Waste Management customers with yard-waste service can recycle unflocked Christmas trees in curbside yard waste carts. Remove all lights and decorations, and cut trees so all parts fit inside the cart and the lid closes completely.