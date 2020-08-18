WENATCHEE — The U.S. Postal Service is planning no significant changes to the Wenatchee postal facility, according to a spokesman for the USPS.
Postal Service spokesman Ernie Swanson said Tuesday the Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's announcement to suspend all cost-cutting and efficiency measures until after the election had some impact statewide, but really none on Wenatchee.
“We weren’t removing collection boxes in Wenatchee. We weren’t laying off anybody. We weren’t closing offices. We weren’t reducing hours. None of that stuff. I would say the impact on an area like Wenatchee is not that great,” Swanson said.
Rumors are the Postal Service is removing a mail sorter from Wenatchee, but Swanson said even if that were the case, it would not affect mail service in the Wenatchee area because there is more than one sorter.
Swanson said there should not be any impact in Wenatchee due to the loss of a mail sorter.
“Mail volume is down. It was down prior to the pandemic as more people switched to pay their bills online and send correspondence online and that sort of thing,” Swanson said. “Then, the pandemic caused it to go down even further. We have the equipment in place at each of our processing centers so we can continue to operate efficiently.”
The removal of a mail sorter in Wenatchee could be one of two things, he said, either it was no longer needed or it was time for a replacement. In some cases, mail sorters are being removed and replaced by newer equipment.
Swanson was not sure the case in Wenatchee. Removal of a mail sorter can be a cost-cutting measure.
“It’s not like a big return on investment. We can use the floor space either now or later for additional floor space, if necessary. It’s something of a cost-cutting measure but that’s not the overall goal,” he said. “It’s to continue to provide a good level of service for the customers.”
If removing a piece of equipment had a significant impact on customers, Swanson said they would not do it.
While there were no mailboxes removed from the Wenatchee area, there were some removed statewide, he said.
“Generally what we were doing was looking at locations where we had more than one collection box sitting side by side. In some cases, we had three or four right next to each other. The volume of first-class mail has been going down for some years,” Swanson said.
“It got even more significant since the pandemic. What we do is remove all but one of the collection boxes or leave two, depending on the mail volume. Our customers that are accustomed to going to one spot to drop off their mail can still have that opportunity.”